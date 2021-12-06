Young grew up who did not see Karabakh, they liberated Karabakh at cost of their lives – President Ilham Aliyev (UPDATE)

details added (first version posted on 21:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6

Trend:

"As for the Karabakh war, it is a victory for all of us. Every citizen of Azerbaijan brought that holy day closer with hard work. We kept Karabakh in our hearts during the entire period of occupation, and a generation of young people grew up who did not see Karabakh. They have liberated Karabakh at the cost of their lives. We have restored historical justice. We have restored the dignity of our people. A new era is beginning now," the head of state said.