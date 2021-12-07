International Court of Justice refused to secure Armenia's claim for immediate return of so-called POWs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7

Trend:

The International Court of Justice has rejected Armenia's main claim of the immediate return of so-called prisoners of war, Trend reports.

The International Court of Justice also rejected Armenia's claim to close the Military Trophy Park in Baku, Azerbaijan.

At the same time, Armenia's claim on the investigation of war crimes by Azerbaijan was not approved.

The failure to satisfy Armenia's claim on these three issues stems from the timely and substantiated submission of evidence to the court by the Azerbaijani side.