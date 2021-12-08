International Court of Justice recommended Armenia to resolve border demarcation issue - Azerbaijan's MFA (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 12:06

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 8

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

International Court recommended Armenia to conclude a peace treaty and resolve the issue of demarcation and delimitation of borders with Azerbaijan, Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov said at a briefing, Trend reports on Dec. 8.

The deputy minister noted that the court called on both sides not to deepen the contradictions arising from the conflict left in the past.

"The court recommended Armenia to conclude a peace treaty, resolve the issue of demarcation and delimitation of borders. This coincides with the political position of Azerbaijan. In the coming years, the issues raised will be reviewed and given a legal assessment. We will make every effort to prove the truth in court," Mammadov said.

On December 7, international justice secured Azerbaijan's petition for temporary measures to prohibit the propaganda of racial hatred by Armenia, including individuals and organizations operating on the territory of this country, directed against Azerbaijanis.

The court reasonably instructed the Armenian side to take urgent measures to prevent violations of the rights of Azerbaijanis. This decision was made after court hearings held on October 14-19, 2021.

The court also rejected Armenia's requests for the immediate release of the detained persons of Armenian origin and the immediate closure of the Military Trophy Park in Baku.