Azerbaijan working to prepare Budget Code (UPDATE)

8 December 2021

Details added (first version posted on 19:32)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 8

Trend:

The work is underway in Azerbaijan to prepare the Budget Code, Azerbaijani Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said while discussing the proposed changes to the laws "On the budget system" and "On state debt" at the meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industries and Enterprising, Trend reports on Dec. 8.

Sharifov said that the Budget Code is being prepared in accordance with the recommendations of the MPs and it will take some time.

"At present, this is relevant amid the modern realities and challenges created as a result of the victory in the 44-day second Karabakh War," the minister said.

