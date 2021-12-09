Dangerous to fully trust accuracy of minefield maps provided by Armenia - Azerbaijani president's special representative
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9
Trend:
It is dangerous to fully trust the accuracy of the minefield maps provided to Azerbaijan by Armenia, Emin Huseynov, the special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories [which were liberated from Armenian occupation during the 2020 second Karabakh war] within the Karabakh economic region, said in an interview with Xalq gazeti newspaper, Trend reports on Dec. 9.
Will be updated
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Dangerous to fully trust accuracy of minefield maps provided by Armenia - Azerbaijani president's special representative
Russia’s Astrakhan developing transportation of goods along North-South int’l transport corridor - governor