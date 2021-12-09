US so-called "Summit for Democracy" is useless dialogue having nothing to do with democracy - ANALYSIS

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The US will host the Summit for Democracy on December 9-10, 2021, to which the representatives of 109 countries have been invited. While reviewing the list of invitees, the question arises. What criteria determine who will be invited?

The list does not include Turkey and other Turkic-speaking countries, the vast majority of Muslim countries, as well as China and Russia.

The fact that the US did not invite global and regional centers of power competing with the US to the Summit for Democracy shows that the US is using the factor of democracy for its own political purposes.

While a number of the countries worthy of participating in this event stayed away, some countries, often mentioned in anti-democratic rallies, have been invited to it.

“The fact that Russia, China, Azerbaijan and a number of other countries were not invited to the summit shows that these countries are headed by strong, self-sufficient leaders who do not allow foreign interference in the affairs of their countries,” editor-in-chief of the National Defense magazine, Russian military expert Igor Korotchenko told Trend .

Korotchenko said that the Summit for Democracy, or rather the so-called “summit” for the so-called “democracy”, is an anti-Russian event which is held under US patronage.

The expert added that such countries out of the post-Soviet ones have been invited there, in which the norms of democracy not only are not observed but are suppressed.

“A good example is the invitation of Armenia to take part in the summit,” Korotchenko said. “As for democracy in Armenia, a year ago we saw a crowd of people in Yerevan dragged speaker of the Armenian parliament, representative of the then political hierarchy Ararat Mirzoyan out of a car and beat him. Apparently, these standards of democracy today contribute to inviting Armenia and allowing it to participate in this summit.”

While speaking about the recent events, the expert also reminded about the constant clashes among the members of the Armenian parliament. The Armenian MPs often throw mineral water glass bottles or kick each other.

“How can a country, in which the prime minister was hiding from the crowd of people in an underground bunker under the building of the Ministry of Defense, be invited to such a summit? Korotchenko said. “Nevertheless, Armenia has been invited because the biggest US embassy is in Yerevan, non-profit organizations financed by the US Department of State, and numerous US funds operate in Yerevan. Pashinyan and his team are the representatives of Soros.”

“Therefore, everything is obvious,” the expert said. “This clearly demonstrates the cynicism of Washington, which diligently classifies a number of countries, while stubbornly ignoring the problems with democracy among its accomplices.”

Korotchenko stressed that the US has clearly divided the world into "friends" and "aliens".

“Friends” are mainly henchmen, those who are ready to carry out any instructions of Washington,” the expert said. “Of course, taking all this into account, the behavior of Armenia is surprising because it is a member-state of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), it has allied relations with Russia. Nevertheless, Armenia is taking part in an anti-Russian event.”

“I think that the Russian Foreign Ministry, the Kremlin will take into account Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s this action in the further practical conclusions and assessment,” the expert said.

In turn, former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Matthew Bryza also commented on this issue.

“Personally, I don’t think that it is a great idea for the US to convene a summit for democracy,” former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Matthew Bryza said. “Because to do so, the US government needs to decide which democracies are good ones and which are bad ones that don’t deserve to be invited.”

Bryza said that moreover, given the threats facing democracy in the US, most notably, the insurrections, riots against the US Capitol on January 8, it is not a time when the US has great credibility as a leader of democracy.

“In fact, we still have one of the two major political parties in the US falsely claiming that the last election was stolen from Donald Trump when it is absolutely clear that it is not the case,” former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan added.

“It is difficult for the US to have credibility in claiming to be a global leader on democracy when we ourselves have faced such a serious challenge to our own democratic system,” Bryza stressed. “Now it is not a good time for the US in terms of its reputation to be holding a summit for democracy.”

Proceeding from the list of the countries invited and not invited to the US "Summit for Democracy", it is clear that it has been drawn up from the point of view of the US global, geopolitical interests.

There is such a moment. Most of the countries on the list are those who can be used in the fight against such giants as Russia and China in the future. This means that the US draws distinctions among the countries and unfairly divides them into two camps to determine its new strategy.

In general, the desire to differentiate the countries into "good" and "bad" through such forums, to achieve political goals via discrimination is unacceptable. Moreover, the discussions at the virtual summit are not a real dialogue and will not affect the solution of the social and economic problems facing the countries.