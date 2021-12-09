US so-called "Summit for Democracy" is useless dialogue having nothing to do with democracy - ANALYSIS

Politics 9 December 2021 17:46 (UTC+04:00)
US so-called "Summit for Democracy" is useless dialogue having nothing to do with democracy - ANALYSIS

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The US will host the Summit for Democracy on December 9-10, 2021, to which the representatives of 109 countries have been invited. While reviewing the list of invitees, the question arises. What criteria determine who will be invited?

The list does not include Turkey and other Turkic-speaking countries, the vast majority of Muslim countries, as well as China and Russia.

The fact that the US did not invite global and regional centers of power competing with the US to the Summit for Democracy shows that the US is using the factor of democracy for its own political purposes.

While a number of the countries worthy of participating in this event stayed away, some countries, often mentioned in anti-democratic rallies, have been invited to it.

“The fact that Russia, China, Azerbaijan and a number of other countries were not invited to the summit shows that these countries are headed by strong, self-sufficient leaders who do not allow foreign interference in the affairs of their countries,” editor-in-chief of the National Defense magazine, Russian military expert Igor Korotchenko told Trend .

Korotchenko said that the Summit for Democracy, or rather the so-called “summit” for the so-called “democracy”, is an anti-Russian event which is held under US patronage.

The expert added that such countries out of the post-Soviet ones have been invited there, in which the norms of democracy not only are not observed but are suppressed.

“A good example is the invitation of Armenia to take part in the summit,” Korotchenko said. “As for democracy in Armenia, a year ago we saw a crowd of people in Yerevan dragged speaker of the Armenian parliament, representative of the then political hierarchy Ararat Mirzoyan out of a car and beat him. Apparently, these standards of democracy today contribute to inviting Armenia and allowing it to participate in this summit.”

While speaking about the recent events, the expert also reminded about the constant clashes among the members of the Armenian parliament. The Armenian MPs often throw mineral water glass bottles or kick each other.

“How can a country, in which the prime minister was hiding from the crowd of people in an underground bunker under the building of the Ministry of Defense, be invited to such a summit? Korotchenko said. “Nevertheless, Armenia has been invited because the biggest US embassy is in Yerevan, non-profit organizations financed by the US Department of State, and numerous US funds operate in Yerevan. Pashinyan and his team are the representatives of Soros.”

“Therefore, everything is obvious,” the expert said. “This clearly demonstrates the cynicism of Washington, which diligently classifies a number of countries, while stubbornly ignoring the problems with democracy among its accomplices.”

Korotchenko stressed that the US has clearly divided the world into "friends" and "aliens".

“Friends” are mainly henchmen, those who are ready to carry out any instructions of Washington,” the expert said. “Of course, taking all this into account, the behavior of Armenia is surprising because it is a member-state of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), it has allied relations with Russia. Nevertheless, Armenia is taking part in an anti-Russian event.”

“I think that the Russian Foreign Ministry, the Kremlin will take into account Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s this action in the further practical conclusions and assessment,” the expert said.

In turn, former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Matthew Bryza also commented on this issue.

“Personally, I don’t think that it is a great idea for the US to convene a summit for democracy,” former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Matthew Bryza said. “Because to do so, the US government needs to decide which democracies are good ones and which are bad ones that don’t deserve to be invited.”

Bryza said that moreover, given the threats facing democracy in the US, most notably, the insurrections, riots against the US Capitol on January 8, it is not a time when the US has great credibility as a leader of democracy.

“In fact, we still have one of the two major political parties in the US falsely claiming that the last election was stolen from Donald Trump when it is absolutely clear that it is not the case,” former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan added.

“It is difficult for the US to have credibility in claiming to be a global leader on democracy when we ourselves have faced such a serious challenge to our own democratic system,” Bryza stressed. “Now it is not a good time for the US in terms of its reputation to be holding a summit for democracy.”

Proceeding from the list of the countries invited and not invited to the US "Summit for Democracy", it is clear that it has been drawn up from the point of view of the US global, geopolitical interests.

There is such a moment. Most of the countries on the list are those who can be used in the fight against such giants as Russia and China in the future. This means that the US draws distinctions among the countries and unfairly divides them into two camps to determine its new strategy.

In general, the desire to differentiate the countries into "good" and "bad" through such forums, to achieve political goals via discrimination is unacceptable. Moreover, the discussions at the virtual summit are not a real dialogue and will not affect the solution of the social and economic problems facing the countries.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Iran's steel industry developing significantly, MP says
Iran's steel industry developing significantly, MP says
Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price rising
Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price rising
Iran records decrease in production of several mining products
Iran records decrease in production of several mining products
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Uzbekistan signs agreement with Kazakhstan for supply of foodstuffs Uzbekistan 18:09
Azerbaijani servicemen injured in helicopter crash discharged from hospital Society 18:07
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank talks date of possible launch of Google Pay, Samsung Pay and PayPal ICT 18:07
SOCAR Petroleum to build two oil bases in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh Economy 18:07
Kazakhstan discloses production volume of associated petroleum gas Oil&Gas 18:06
Central Bank discloses direct foreign investments to Azerbaijan Economy 17:52
Iran remains main lubricants exporter to Georgia Georgia 17:48
US so-called "Summit for Democracy" is useless dialogue having nothing to do with democracy - ANALYSIS Politics 17:46
In the world of arts: report from evening at residence of US Ambassador to Azerbaijan (Exclusive, PHOTO) Society 17:40
Azerbaijani foreign minister meets with German ambassador to Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 17:37
Turkish generals visiting Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Society 17:36
Russian MFA talks expectations from meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian leaders in Brussels Politics 17:36
Azerbaijani minister talks launch date of joint project with bp to train specialists in RES Economy 17:35
Azerbaijan invited to int’l conference in Berlin on transition to ‘clean’ energy Economy 17:35
Russia expects rapid formation of Azerbaijani, Armenian delegations as part of border delimitation commission – MFA Politics 17:31
Azerbaijan’s 10M2021 oil exports to Ireland revealed Economy 17:11
BP to increase share in Shah Deniz PSA Oil&Gas 17:09
President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulations to Federal Chancellor of Germany Politics 17:02
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 16:42
Azerbaijan confirms 1,315 more COVID-19 cases, 1,850 recoveries Society 16:37
Kazakhstan reduces import volume of natural gas Oil&Gas 16:35
Kazakh Tengizchevroil reaches oil production milestone Oil&Gas 16:33
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to launch direct flights to Georgian Kutaisi Georgia 16:33
Volume of SOCAR's aviation fuel supplies to Ukraine disclosed Oil&Gas 16:29
Georgia sees increase in FDI flow Georgia 16:07
Russia kicks off study of coronavirus immunity among children Russia 16:01
Azerbaijan reveals number of victims as result of mine explosions on liberated lands Society 15:58
Uzbek Statistics Committee shares data on imports by types of goods and services Uzbekistan 15:55
Azerbaijan considers creating information exchange platform for cybersecurity in banking sector Finance 15:50
External cyberattacks during Second Karabakh War mainly focused on Azerbaijan’s Central Bank – CERT ICT 15:50
Azerbaijani minister of youth and sports announces new staff reforms Society 15:44
Iran's steel industry developing significantly, MP says Business 15:10
Russia detects 30,209 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 15:03
Volume of Portugal’s petroleum oils imports from Azerbaijan disclosed Oil&Gas 14:58
Eurostat reveals data on Croatia’s petroleum oil imports from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 14:52
U.S. FDA authorizes use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 antibody cocktail US 14:52
Azerbaijan opens criminal investigation on death of two people in mine explosion in Shusha Society 14:38
South Africa reports nearly 20,000 COVID-19 cases, an Omicron-wave record Other News 14:34
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for December 9 Society 14:33
Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price rising Finance 14:29
Trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan increases Uzbekistan 14:28
Azerbaijan becomes main cement exporter to Georgia Georgia 14:27
Azerbaijani National Agency for Mine Clearance of Territories informs about two people killed in mine explosion near Shusha Society 14:27
Biggest cement exporters to Georgia revealed Georgia 14:26
IGB to have two audits after being commissioned Oil&Gas 14:09
Azerbaijan’s 9M2021 turnover of mutual tourism services decrease Economy 14:01
Azerbaijan discloses balance of payments in 9M2021 Finance 14:01
Time of allocating last EIB loan tranche to IGB announced Oil&Gas 13:55
Azerbaijani minister talks number of regions to be covered by STEAM educational project Society 13:53
Turkmenistan supports measure by int'l community to fight COVID-19 consequences – minister Turkmenistan 13:50
EIB allocates third tranche of loan for IGB Oil&Gas 13:44
Banks of Azerbaijan to optimize their information security in 2022 Finance 13:34
School to be restored after residents return to Aghali village of Azerbaijan's Zangilan – minister Society 13:25
Uzbekistan among countries with cheapest electricity Uzbekistan 13:24
Azerbaijan completes design of school № 1 in Shusha city – minister Society 13:18
Azerbaijan's Unibank to expand online services Business 13:17
Azerbaijan notes increase in aluminum export in 10M2021 Economy 13:17
Azerbaijan's Bank Respublika introducing modern authentication-based open banking Economy 13:15
Two dead as result of mine explosion in Dashalti village of Shusha Politics 13:12
Iran records decrease in production of several mining products Business 13:12
Azerbaijan’s 10M2021 oil exports to France revealed Oil&Gas 13:12
Azerbaijan considers providing media entities with preferential loans Society 13:11
Azerbaijan's AzeriCard to launch expanded form of contactless payment system Finance 13:11
Iran’s Shahid Tondgooyan Petrochemical Company to boost production Oil&Gas 13:10
EBRD allocates loan to Azerbaijani engineering-manufacturing company Economy 12:56
Proposal made to apply tax incentives to media entities in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Society 12:41
Turkey reveals passenger traffic at new Istanbul airport over 11M2021 Turkey 12:28
Azerbaijan sees growth in cotton products export volume for 10M2021 Economy 12:22
Four factors to shape next steps of OPEC+ in 2022 Oil&Gas 12:15
RBI pegs GDP growth at 9.5%, inflation at 5.3% for 2021-22 Other News 12:13
Oil market lagging behind that of natural gas in terms of balances Oil&Gas 12:06
Azerbaijan identifies remains found in Caspian Sea Society 11:54
Azerbaijan notably increases export volume of plastic products for 10M2021 Economy 11:53
Dangerous to fully trust accuracy of minefield maps provided by Armenia - Azerbaijani president's special representative Politics 11:48
Azerbaijan plans to rebuild ‘Imarat’ stadium in Aghdam - special rep of president Society 11:47
India's Ola Electric raises $200 mn funding, valuation touches $3 bn Other News 11:45
SOCAR AQS completes drilling of another well at Gunashli field Oil&Gas 11:41
Iran’s IAC shares data on activities of airports in Ardabil Province Transport 11:38
Turkmenistan commissions new gas field Oil&Gas 11:37
Bitcoin demonstrates sustainability as financial resource - FARI Solutions ICT 11:31
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for December 9 Georgia 11:29
Georgia’s sheep exports down Georgia 11:29
Indian RBI sees GDP growth at 9.5% but warns of Omicron risk Other News 11:26
GECF intends to create an Electronic Trading Platform Oil&Gas 11:23
Byju's buys Austrian math-learning co GeoGebra Other News 11:20
Azerbaijani oil prices increase change Economy 11:16
Azerbaijan to be represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov at 3+3 format meeting Politics 11:15
General Bipin Rawat played key role in cementing India-US defence ties: US Other News 11:08
Bangladesh: Shringla calls on Sheikh Hasina, discusses forthcoming visit of President Kovind Other News 11:07
Kazakh gas producing company opens tender to buy steel pipes Tenders 10:56
Kazakhstan begins construction of new ferroalloy plant in Ekibastuz Kazakhstan 10:56
Cargo movements in Iran's Fereidoonkenar port down Transport 10:55
Iran sees increase in exports via customs of West Azerbaijan Province Business 10:55
SOCAR among main suppliers of motor gasoline produced by ORLEN to Ukraine Oil&Gas 10:49
First meeting of cooperation platform in 3+3 format to be held in Moscow Politics 10:39
Azerbaijan plans to begin formation of legal framework for open banking in 2022 (PHOTO) Finance 10:24
Kazakhstan’s oil and gas company opens tender for equipment repair Tenders 10:18
Azerbaijani, French ambassadors discuss results of Sochi meeting in Russia Politics 09:56
U.S.-Israeli firm Tipalti raises $270 mln at more than $8 bln valuation US 09:55
Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for December 8 Uzbekistan 09:49
All news