Azerbaijani FM meets with German ambassador (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Wolfgang Manig, Trend reports on Dec. 9 referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

While informing about the formation of a new government in Germany and his election as the chancellor, the ambassador stressed the importance of strengthening relations with Azerbaijan.

The strategic importance of energy relations between the two countries was emphasized.

While talking about Germany's goals for the transition to alternative energy, Manig added that natural gas is a kind of energy transition.

The ambassador informed about the upcoming Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue event in 2022.

Bayramov congratulated the ambassador on his election as a new German chancellor and the formation of a new government.

The Azerbaijani foreign minister expressed hope that friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries will continue with the new government.

Stressing that Azerbaijan is a reliable partner in the energy sector of Europe, including Germany, the minister said that the issues of "green" energy and climate are the main ones on the agenda.

The minister informed that Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region liberated from the Armenian occupation was declared by the Azerbaijani President as a "green energy zone".

Bayramov also informed the German ambassador about the latest situation in the region, as well as the steps were taken by Azerbaijan to normalize relations with Armenia.

The Azerbaijani minister added that Armenia has not yet reacted to these steps and continues to make provocations, undermining the process of ensuring peace in the region.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the issues of ensuring peace and security in the region at the post-Karabakh conflict stage, as well as on other issues of mutual interest.