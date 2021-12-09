President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulations to Federal Chancellor of Germany (UPDATE)

details added (first version posted on 17:02)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. Federal Chancellor, I sincerely congratulate you on the commencement of your tenure as the Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany and extend my best wishes to you," the letter said.

"We attach special importance to the development of relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Germany," the letter said. "Our fruitful cooperation in political, economic and cultural spheres is one of the important factors characterizing our interstate relations."

"I believe that relations between our countries, which will mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations next year, will continue to develop and expand in line with the interests of our peoples," the letter said.

"I wish you the best of health, happiness and success in your future responsible activities for the welfare of the friendly people of Germany," the letter said.