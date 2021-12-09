Russian MFA talks expectations from meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian leaders in Brussels (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 17:36)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

Trend:

Russia hopes that the commitment to the implementation of the previously reached trilateral agreements will be reaffirmed following the meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia, which will be held on December 15 in Brussels, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing, Trend reports on Dec. 9.

“We welcome any efforts aimed at normalizing the Armenia-Azerbaijan relations,” the spokesperson said.

“We consider it important to continue regular talks between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia and we expect that the commitment to the implementation of the trilateral agreements will be confirmed following the meeting of the leaders of the two countries, which is scheduled for December 15 in Brussels,” Zakharova said.