"3 + 3" co-op platform can be effective for discussing and solving many problems

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10

Trend:

The first meeting of the "3 + 3" cooperation platform, dedicated to the issues of ensuring peace and stability in the South Caucasus, was held in Moscow on Dec. 10.

The platform on the initiatives of the Azerbaijani and Turkish Presidents is considered as the most promising format for discussing regional issues and making final decisions.

The fruitless negotiations within the OSCE Minsk Group format for almost 30 years of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Karabakh conflict showed that the settlement of the Karabakh conflict is in last place on the political agenda of the countries outside the region, including the US and France.

However, the experts think that the ongoing processes in the region and the new realities show that the region and its neighboring countries are in the spotlight and this format can give an effective result in the discussion of the issues.

Although Georgia refused to participate in it, the "3 + 3" format can become an effective platform for discussing and solving many problems between Tbilisi and Moscow, including the issues of the reintegration of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali.

Azerbaijani political analyst Ilyas Huseynov has commented on this issue.

"The "3 + 3" format has a promising future," Azerbaijani political analyst Ilyas Huseynov told Trend .

"The first comments in this issue were made at the Victory Parade," the analyst said. "This initiative was made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Along with the regional countries, this format is also considered amid the interests of Turkey, Iran and Russia. Georgia refused to participate in it although during the negotiations between Erdogan and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, Garibashvili's positive attitude to this issue was stressed."

Huseynov added that then Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani announced about refusal to participate in any regional platform together with Russia.

"The "3 + 3" platform is an interesting approach for outside observers," the analyst said.

"At the moment, the process of diversification of cargo transportation is underway in the Eurasian region," Huseynov said. "This project is considered as the continuation of the "One Belt - One Road" concept. The issues with Iran have already been resolved."

The analyst added that an agreement among Turkmenistan, Iran, Azerbaijan was signed in Ashgabat within the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

"The issue of transporting the Turkmen gas through Iran to Azerbaijan and in the future its export via other routes is on the agenda," Huseynov said. "The importance of "3 + 3" is growing in this context."

The political analyst also said that as during the period of the conflict, the process of revival of the OSCE Minsk Group, aimed at interfering in the issues, is underway.

"The meetings held with the participation of the foreign ministers in New York and Paris are also an integral part of this process," Huseynov said. "However, the planned meeting in Stockholm was not held."

"In its latest message, the OSCE stressed that the sides must hold the meetings upon the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group," the analyst said. "Any other approaches are destructive and slow down the adoption of important steps."

Other Azerbaijani political analyst Elkhan Shahinoglu also commented on this issue.

"During the implementation of this platform in the region, the issues of stability, development, participation in joint projects will be raised," Azerbaijani political analyst Elkhan Shahinoglu said.

"Armenia must recognize the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and Turkey as it still has territorial claims against both countries," the analyst added. "Turkey raises the issue of cooperation and partnership. However, is it possible to participate in joint projects if Armenia does not abandon its territorial claims?"

Shahinoglu said that for the full activity of the platform, Armenia should take certain steps.

"Armenia does not take any steps, does not express its attitude either to the opening of transport communications, or to the delimitation of borders, or to the peace agreement," the analyst said and stressed the importance of the Zangazur corridor for the development of the region.

However, the analyst added that the work on opening the corridor is proceeding slowly.

"The issue of opening the Zangazur corridor has been on the agenda for a year, but Armenia is not interested in this issue," Shahinoglu added. "The border and customs services must operate there. I always stress that if Armenia does not allow the opening of the Zangazur corridor, then we will have to create a border and customs service in the Lachin corridor."

"Unfortunately, even after the Sochi agreement, there has been no major progress," the analyst said. "The need to speed up the opening process, start the negotiations on the determination of borders was stressed in the statement. Unfortunately, although Russia still has opportunities, it does not exert any influence on Armenia in this issue."