We call on Armenia to give up attempts to impede peace process – Azerbaijan's MFA
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 11
Trend:
We call on Armenia to give up its attempts to impede the peace process, Trend reports referring to the statement of the Foreign Ministry.
Will be updated
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Large number of ammunitions collected from abandoned Armenian positions in Azerbaijan’s Khojavand (PHOTO)
Bill "On Media" outlines inadmissibility of illegal interference in professional activity of journalists in Azerbaijan
President Ilham Aliyev signs order on measures to speed up economic dev't in Azerbaijan's liberated lands