Iran supports cooperation in "3 + 3" format - embassy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 11

Trend:

Iran supports cooperation in the "3 + 3" format, Trend reports referring to Twitter of the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan.

Iranian Assistant Foreign Minister and Director General for Eurasian Affairs of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Alireza Agigiyan supported cooperation in the "3 + 3" format.

He said the "3 + 3" format is in line with Iran's regional policy.