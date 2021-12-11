Iran supports cooperation in "3 + 3" format - embassy
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 11
Trend:
Iran supports cooperation in the "3 + 3" format, Trend reports referring to Twitter of the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan.
Iranian Assistant Foreign Minister and Director General for Eurasian Affairs of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Alireza Agigiyan supported cooperation in the "3 + 3" format.
He said the "3 + 3" format is in line with Iran's regional policy.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
U.S. Congressmen call on Ambassador Katherine Tai for strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties with Georgia
Azerbaijan faced information, hybrid and psychological wars from first days of independence - president's aide
Large number of ammunitions collected from abandoned Armenian positions in Azerbaijan’s Khojavand (PHOTO)