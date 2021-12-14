President Ilham Aliyev scheduled to meet with NATO Secretary General

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev left for a working visit to Brussels, the capital city of the Kingdom of Belgium, to participate in the 6th summit of the 6th Eastern Partnership Summit of the European Union, Trend reports on Dec. 14.

Within the framework of the visit, President Ilham Aliyev and Secretary General of the organization Jens Stoltenberg will meet at the NATO headquarters today.

President Ilham Aliyev will take part in a meeting of the North Atlantic Council, which is the supreme body of NATO. The meeting will be held in the NATO + Azerbaijan format.