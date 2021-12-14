President Ilham Aliyev scheduled to meet with NATO Secretary General

Politics 14 December 2021 11:33 (UTC+04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev scheduled to meet with NATO Secretary General

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev left for a working visit to Brussels, the capital city of the Kingdom of Belgium, to participate in the 6th summit of the 6th Eastern Partnership Summit of the European Union, Trend reports on Dec. 14.

Within the framework of the visit, President Ilham Aliyev and Secretary General of the organization Jens Stoltenberg will meet at the NATO headquarters today.

President Ilham Aliyev will take part in a meeting of the North Atlantic Council, which is the supreme body of NATO. The meeting will be held in the NATO + Azerbaijan format.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Azerbaijan-Turkey-Georgian business forum kicks off in Baku UPDATE
Azerbaijan-Turkey-Georgian business forum kicks off in Baku UPDATE
Brand new Fleet Management solution from Azercell Business!
Brand new Fleet Management solution from Azercell Business!
Latvia, Azerbaijan plan next meeting of Intergovernmental Economic Commission in near future – state secretary
Latvia, Azerbaijan plan next meeting of Intergovernmental Economic Commission in near future – state secretary
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
UK pest control firm Rentokil to buy U.S. peer Terminix in $6.7 bln deal Europe 11:47
Magnitude 7.7 earthquake strikes off the coast of Indonesia Other News 11:34
President Ilham Aliyev scheduled to meet with NATO Secretary General Politics 11:33
Azerbaijan-Turkey-Georgian business forum kicks off in Baku (PHOTO) Politics 11:24
Meeting between Azerbaijani President, Armenian PM to be held in Brussels Politics 11:18
What can region expect from meeting of leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Brussels? Politics 11:16
Asian Development Bank talks inflation rates in Kazakhstan Business 11:12
PETRONAS talks on selling its share in Shah Deniz Oil&Gas 11:11
Brand new Fleet Management solution from Azercell Business! Economy 11:04
Air Baltic planning to resume direct flights between Riga and Baku Transport 10:50
Latvia, Azerbaijan plan next meeting of Intergovernmental Economic Commission in near future – state secretary Business 10:47
Possible increase of Iran's crude oil sales to depend on outcome of Vienna talks Oil&Gas 10:44
Azerbaijani oil prices slightly up Oil&Gas 10:27
Iran shares data on cargo transportation from Alborz Province Transport 10:26
CBI expanding foreign currency market management Finance 10:23
Iran continues overhaul of its thermal power plants Oil&Gas 10:18
Iran opens air route to export shrimp to Kuwait Transport 10:18
Turkey discloses total cargo transshipment from Azerbaijan via local ports in 10M2021 Turkey 10:12
Iranian currency rates for December 14 Finance 10:11
Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for December 13 Uzbekistan 10:10
Baku Stock Exchange lists bonds of Finca Azerbaijan Finance 10:10
Innovation Management &TRIZ Institute representatives visited the National Aviation Academy Society 10:09
Azerbaijani currency rates for December 14 Finance 09:48
Oil prices fall on demand concerns over Omicron spread Oil&Gas 09:44
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on December 14 Oil&Gas 09:44
Azerbaijan, Qatar agree to expand ties between businessmen (PHOTO) Economy 09:35
Iran to expect heavy export costs for oil, former MP warns Oil&Gas 08:53
Mongolia eyes to export natural wool to Iran Business 08:52
Georgia presents first reconnaissance vehicle Georgia 08:48
Iranian FM, Turkmenistan’s deputy PM talk on phone Iran 08:44
COVID-19 cases reduced by 31% for past 2 weeks, Kazakh Minister Kazakhstan 08:31
Azerbaijan-Turkey-Georgia Business Forum: What are prospects for region? - ANALYSIS Economy 08:00
English Premier League reports 42 new COVID-19 cases World 07:28
Norway in partial lockdown as Omicron 'changes the rules', PM says Europe 06:47
U.S. COVID-19 cases surpass 50 mln US 06:04
Turkey's COVID-19 cases surpass 9 million: health ministry Turkey 05:23
UN chief warns against criminal exploitation of COVID-19 recovery resources World 04:41
Spanish island volcanic eruption hits local record World 03:57
Germany rolls out COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 Europe 03:14
Macron talks migration, rule of law, energy with V4 leaders World 02:23
Russian, Iranian FMs support original version of Iran nuclear deal Nuclear Program 01:41
Investigation opened into Amazon warehouse collapse in Illinois US 00:49
At least 10 people wounded in Cameroon trade fair explosion Other News 00:25
Britain reports first death with Omicron coronavirus variant Europe 13 December 23:53
U.S. donates another 49,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 13 December 23:30
Turkey to open charter flights with Yerevan - Cavushoglu Turkey 13 December 23:02
Iran ready to send labor to Romania Business 13 December 22:28
Overall index of Tehran Stock Exchange down Finance 13 December 22:27
President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Belgium on working visit to participate in VI Summit of Eastern Partnership Program (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 13 December 21:44
NATO SG to meet Georgian PM on December 15 Georgia 13 December 21:34
Azerbaijan held meeting of Supervisory Board of State Oil Fund (PHOTO) Economy 13 December 20:50
Karabakh region development can give great impetus to Azerbaijan’s development – British company Society 13 December 20:49
Azerbaijani patriots take to streets in Brussels to meet President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 13 December 20:28
Representatives of Chamber of Auditors discuss topical problems of audit in Azerbaijan Finance 13 December 20:19
Azerbaijan unveils total renewable power generation capacity Economy 13 December 19:51
MP Konul Nurullayeva draws attention of Arabic media to historical reality created by Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 13 December 19:38
Iran allows armed forces to export oil Oil&Gas 13 December 18:16
Iran machine-made carpet exports slightly increase Business 13 December 18:14
Iran to export technical services for power and water industries Oil&Gas 13 December 18:12
Liquids output increases in Kazakhstan following maintenance - OPEC Oil&Gas 13 December 18:08
Azerbaijan announces latest COVID-19 infection rate for Baku and other regions Society 13 December 18:08
Iran to abolish official foreign currency rate Finance 13 December 18:07
Cotton harvest in Uzbekistan increases sharply Uzbekistan 13 December 18:06
Price indexes of industrial, construction sectors at Uzbek stock exchange fall Uzbekistan 13 December 18:05
Russia remains main importer of Georgian apples Georgia 13 December 18:04
Uzbekistan to sale state share in capital of Ferganaazot JSC Uzbekistan 13 December 18:04
Iran's auto industry hit by rising inflation Business 13 December 18:04
Iran looking for ways to expand trade with Afghanistan Business 13 December 18:04
Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips Finance 13 December 18:00
Azerbaijan shares data for gas export to Bulgaria Economy 13 December 18:00
EDB to finance consulting support for project in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 13 December 17:59
Azerbaijan reveals interest rates of local banks for deposits Finance 13 December 17:58
Azerbaijan’s 10M2021 gas export to Turkey revealed Oil&Gas 13 December 17:57
PIF to invest up to 1 trillion riyals in Saudi by 2025 Arab World 13 December 17:56
Azerbaijan reveals gas export to Italy over 10M2021 Oil&Gas 13 December 17:56
Azerbaijan’s Qarabag FK to play French Olympique Marseille in UEFA Europa Conference League Society 13 December 17:54
Israel's high tech sector raises record $25.4 billion in 2021 Israel 13 December 17:48
Chairman of Iran's ICCIMA talks Iran's exports in the past 30 years Business 13 December 17:48
Whole world can no longer say word about our Victory - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13 December 17:45
Charity event held in Moscow at initiative of Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva (PHOTO) Society 13 December 16:53
OPEC reveals forecasts for Azerbaijan’s oil production Oil&Gas 13 December 16:49
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 13 December 16:49
Georgia shares data on trade turnover in 11M2021 Georgia 13 December 16:45
Azerbaijan confirms 518 more COVID-19 cases, 871 recoveries Society 13 December 16:38
Iran's Raisi hails gas swap-related talks with Turkmen counterpart Oil&Gas 13 December 16:34
Azerbaijan overfulfills obligations under OPEC+ deal Oil&Gas 13 December 16:22
Russian company to support Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan in creating new banking products Economy 13 December 16:16
Kazakhstan, Germany sign contract to replace filters at Pavlodar aluminum plant Kazakhstan 13 December 16:09
Iran’s SPGC discloses data on production of fourth gas refinery near South Pars field Oil&Gas 13 December 16:07
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 13 December 16:03
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for Dec. 13 Society 13 December 16:02
Azerbaijan to put up several more mineral deposits for auction Economy 13 December 15:58
Kazakhstan Stock Exchange reports decrease in trading value Finance 13 December 15:56
Shinhan Bank Kazakhstan joins EBRD's Green Economy Financing Facility Kazakhstan 13 December 15:52
Uzbekistan’s Uzbekneftegaz JSC reveals volume of gas production in 11M2021 Uzbekistan 13 December 15:49
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 13 December 15:34
Regional cooperation must for maritime security: Indian Navy ex-Chief Other News 13 December 15:29
Mined everywhere, but has European organization condemned Armenia for this tragedy? - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13 December 15:25
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices Oil&Gas 13 December 15:23
Hyderabad sees India's first cutting-edge lung transplant Other News 13 December 15:19
All news