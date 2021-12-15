Armenia does not want to recognize Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity - President Ilham Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15
Trend:
Armenia does not want to recognize Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with the Spanish El Pais newspaper.
Will be updated
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijani doctors operated on one of detained Armenian soldiers wounded in mid-Nov - Azerbaijani president
Development of Azerbaijan-EAEU ties would contribute to intensification of mutual trade – Russian MFA
In any case, Azerbaijan, Armenia are neighbors, none of us will move to another planet - President Ilham Aliyev
After Karabakh war, some countries appealed to Azerbaijan to learn from our experience – President Ilham Aliyev
About 30 soldiers were detained after Armenia’s military provocation in November and we do not hide these figures - Azerbaijani president
We are victors, and this reality must be taken into account, Karabakh conflict is resolved - President Ilham Aliyev
Armenia must implement Azerbaijan’s Zangazur transport corridor project without any preconditions – Russian expert
Heads of Azerbaijan’s SMBDA, Saudi Arabia’s Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority meet in Riyadh
Uzbekistan aims to further develop mutually beneficial partnership with Azerbaijan - embassy counselor