Truck collides with passenger bus in Baku (PHOTO)
Nizami Ganjavi International Center hosts side event as part of UN General Assembly's 76th session (VIDEO)
Indian gov't says 75 pct of stolen heritage returned during last seven years
President Ilham Aliyev takes part in Eastern Partnership summit of European Union in Brussels Politics 20:12
New head of Azerbaijani office of Turkish MUSIAD elected (PHOTO) Economy 19:57
Azerbaijani gas is not alternative to Russian gas – President Ilham Aliyev Politics 19:45
France intends to participate in mine clearance operations in Azerbaijani liberated lands - ambassador Politics 19:40
Azerbaijan begins paving Khudaferin-Gubadly-Lachin highway (PHOTO) Economy 18:52
Price indexes of construction, trade sectors at Uzbek stock exchange fall Uzbekistan 18:43
Uzbekistan projects GDP growth rate for 2022 Uzbekistan 18:42
ADB allocates loan to modernize railway and boost tourism in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 18:39
Money transfers to Georgia increase Georgia 18:36
Turkmenistan becomes main gasoline supplier to Georgia Georgia 18:35
TBC Capital forecast monetary policy easing in Georgia Georgia 18:34
President Zelensky invites President Ilham Aliyev to visit Ukraine Politics 18:32
Russian MFA talks about meeting between Azerbaijani, Armenian leaders in Brussels Politics 18:32
Azerbaijan wants to open borders with Armenia - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 18:18
Azerbaijan managed to convince Armenia of inevitability of opening highway - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 18:15
Azerbaijani doctors operated on one of detained Armenian soldiers wounded in mid-Nov - Azerbaijani president Politics 18:15
Normalization of Ankara-Yerevan ties would improve general situation in region – Russian MFA Turkey 18:14
Azerbaijan plans to export 11 billion cubic meters of gas to EU in 2023 – President Ilham Aliyev Politics 18:08
Development of dialogue between Azerbaijan, EAEU would intensify mutual trade – Russian MFA Politics 18:07
In any case, Azerbaijan, Armenia are neighbors, none of us will move to another planet - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 18:05
If we had planned clashes on Nov. 16, we would not have stopped – President Ilham Aliyev Politics 18:01
After Karabakh war, some countries appealed to Azerbaijan to learn from our experience – President Ilham Aliyev Politics 17:56
About 30 soldiers were detained after Armenia’s military provocation in November and we do not hide these figures - Azerbaijani president Politics 17:54
Iran’s IRENEX shares data on sales of Tehran Oil Refining Company Oil&Gas 17:52
We are victors, and this reality must be taken into account, Karabakh conflict is resolved - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 17:52
Azerbaijan sees increase oil products output over 11M2021 Economy 17:51
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise in Iran Finance 17:50
EDB plans to place 2-year bonds on Kazakhstan's AIX by end of 2021 Kazakhstan 17:48
Iran’s Bandar Abbas TPP increases electricity generation Oil&Gas 17:47
Armenia does not want to recognize Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 17:46
Azerbaijan, Armenia fully agree to open railway – President Ilham Aliyev Politics 17:43
Signs of revanchism visible in Armenia's society, politics - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 17:40
President Ilham Aliyev gives interview to Spanish EL PAIS newspaper in Brussels (PHOTO) Politics 17:25
Saudi inflation up 1.1% in November on higher gasoline prices Arab World 17:19
Elbit Systems wins $350m ground systems contract Israel 17:17
Azerbaijan, Turkey eye signing memorandum of co-op in mining Oil&Gas 17:15
EU to clamp down on domestic methane emissions from oil and gas Europe 17:11
Iran’s NICICO discovers new copper mine in Kerman Province Business 17:05
U.S. natural gas futures rise over 2% on slightly cooler forecasts US 17:03
Eli Lilly raises 2021 profit forecast US 16:57
Georgia names largest companies in aviation sector Georgia 16:56
Putin, Xi Jinping agree to continue cooperation in fight against coronavirus pandemic Russia 16:50
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 16:46
Azercell celebrates a quarter of a century on Azerbaijani market Economy 16:43
Iran voices readiness to built power plant jointly with Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 16:43
Brussels meeting: Azerbaijan sets stage for more concrete action in region Politics 16:42
Azerbaijan confirms 1,156 more COVID-19 cases, 1,739 recoveries Society 16:41
President Ilham Aliyev meets with Ukrainian President in Brussels (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 16:37
PwC Azerbaijan talked about the proposed amendments to the Tax Code and Labor Code (PHOTO) Economy 16:33
Azerbaijani working groups of Interdepartmental Center visit Khojavand’s Hadrut settlement (PHOTO) Politics 16:31
Georgia, Turkey talk expanding free trade agreement Georgia 16:29
AzerGold digitalizing Soviet-era data on non-ferrous metal ore deposits in Azerbaijan Economy 16:27
President of Moldova expresses gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev Politics 16:25
ICRC warns over rise of mine explosions in Azerbaijan (VIDEO) Politics 16:17
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Bahrain Politics 16:13
Quad is very much for real, moved very effectively and well: Indian EAM Other News 16:09
President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to Kazakhstan’s President Politics 16:06
No sign of technical fault in Paris Tesla crash Europe 16:04
Meet Chanel's new Indian-Origin Global CEO Leena Nair Other News 15:59
Iran cooperates with ECO to confront natural disasters Business 15:59
Iran reaches agreement with IAEA on nuclear program Nuclear Program 15:57
Azerbaijan’s AzerGold talks about role of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur in mining industry dev't Economy 15:53
Ukrainian Bees Airline to increase flight frequency to Georgia Georgia 15:51
EBRD to boost renewable energy use in Georgia Georgia 15:50
Turkmenistan increases electricity supply to Iran Oil&Gas 15:49
Central Bank of Azerbaijan auctions off short-term notes Finance 15:42
Azerbaijan, Norway talk development of co-op in trade Economy 15:39
Kazakhstan increases import, production volume of cars Transport 15:37
Armenia must implement Azerbaijan’s Zangazur transport corridor project without any preconditions – Russian expert Commentary 15:36
Brussels meeting is Azerbaijan's political success – former FM Politics 15:28
President Ilham Aliyev meets with Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Brussels (PHOTO) Politics 15:07
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for Dec. 15 Society 14:57
Iran records increase in tea production Business 14:56
Russia detects 28,363 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 14:42
Georgia shares its TOP-5 fuel exporters in 11M2021 Georgia 14:10
Heads of Azerbaijan’s SMBDA, Saudi Arabia’s Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority meet in Riyadh Business 14:05
IEA reveals November compliance of OPEC-10 Oil&Gas 13:57
Georgia begins construction of road to border with Azerbaijan Georgia 13:57
Georgia’s export of tangerines increases Georgia 13:54
Azerbaijan's AzGranata makes first beverage exports to South Korea Economy 13:46
Global oil production to outpace demand Oil&Gas 13:45
Georgia sees increase in fuel imports Georgia 13:38
Turkmenistan actively working on multimodal transit corridor – expert Turkmenistan 13:31
Construction of Iran's Sirik TPP continues - TPPH Oil&Gas 13:28
Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar Oil Chemistry Refinery opens tender to buy pumps Tenders 13:26
Azerbaijan's MBA Group records growth of secondary housing prices in Baku Economy 13:25
Cargo transportation through Iran’s Yasuj Airport skyrockets Transport 13:23
Kazakhstan's KazTransGas increasing efficiency of Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent pipeline Oil&Gas 13:22
Ranking of oil products by demand growth in 2022 Oil&Gas 13:21
Central Bank of Azerbaijan discloses amount of foreign currency sold via auction Economy 13:21
Azerbaijan sees decrease in imports of plastic products over 10M2021 Economy 13:20
Russia’s Gazprombank projects increase in discount rate of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank Finance 13:15
Kazakhstan launches plant for welded steel pipes production in Almaty Kazakhstan 13:15
Kazakhstan launches new agro-industrial projects in Kostanay region Kazakhstan 13:11
Iran eyes increase in trade turnover Business 13:10
Iran shouldn't accept limitations until JCPOA parties comply with commitments - ex-AEOI chief Nuclear Program 13:07
Inditex says current season sales ahead of 2019 levels Europe 12:56
Iran IAEA asks JCPOA parties to abide by their obligations Nuclear Program 12:52
Iran's parliament concerned with increased local auto prices Business 12:41
North Macedonia updates on project to receive gas from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 12:40
