Azerbaijan, UK sign MoU in mine clearance (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

Trend:

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) and the British non-governmental organization (NGO) Mines Advisory Group (MAG) have signed a memorandum of understanding, Trend reports citing the ANAMA.

"According to the plan jointly prepared within the framework of the document, the British organization will conduct special trainings to train new supervisors of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency. It is also planned to provide consulting services on mine clearance,” the agency says.

Also, according to the memorandum, it is expected to provide support in conducting theoretical and practical trainings for the main supervisory staff of the Agency, the monitoring and evaluation process.

“Cooperation between the ANAMA and MAG will also support the delivery of information to the international communities on the scale of the mine problem in Azerbaijan,” said the agency.

MAG NGO operates in 29 countries in the areas of humanitarian de-mining, creating a safe environment and links with communities affected by conflicts.