UN General Assembly adopts resolution on vaccines initiated by Azerbaijan and co-sponsored by 126 countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17

Trend:

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has adopted resolution on equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, initiated by Azerbaijan and co-sponsored by 126 countries, the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United Nations said on its official Twitter account, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan, Chair of the Non-Aligned Movement, continues spearheading COVID-19 response," the office tweeted.