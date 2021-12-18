Azerbaijani people were tired of these permanent visits of this Minsk Group “troika" - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18

Azerbaijani people were tired of these permanent visits of this Minsk Group “troika", President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to the Italian "Il Sole 24 Ore" newspaper, Trend reports.

"Several times a year they were coming and going without any result, and actually, their activity was totally paralyzed after 2019 when Armenian president declared that Karabakh is Armenia. And that meant that it’s the end of the negotiations. Because if Armenia said that Karabakh is Armenia what to negotiate about? Another thing is that later Armenian leadership said that Karabakh is independent country, which was contradictory to the previous statement. But Minsk Group did not react. They did not even condemn this statement. Of course, this kind of behavior only encouraged Armenia to strengthen their position on the table and to make occupation endless. That was a target of Armenia, and unfortunately, Minsk group helped them in that," the head of state said.