OIC can play leading role in resolving humanitarian situation in Afghanistan - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov delivered a speech at an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan on Dec. 19, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani foreign ministry.

The minister thanked the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the initiative to convene the meeting and the Pakistani side for organizing the event.

In his speech, Bayramov voiced the following key points:

- The escalation of the situation in Afghanistan, one of the countries which founded the organization, creates big problems at the regional and global levels and is a source of common concern. The entire international community must take immediate actions due to the terrible humanitarian consequences of the crisis in Afghanistan as it threatens the lives of hundreds of thousands of innocent people.

- The OIC, based on the noble principle of Islamic solidarity, must be close to Afghan brothers and sisters in this difficult period. The OIC can play a leading role in resolving the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan thanks to the important experience gained recently in the field of humanitarian assistance, as well as the established mechanisms and institutions.

- As a responsible member of the organization, Azerbaijan is ready to support the OIC’s efforts in this sphere.

- The special attention must be paid to the main reasons for the current situation to find sustainable solutions. In this context, creating a fully functional inclusive governance system in the country, in particular, addressing the risks of terrorism, extremism and drug trafficking among young people, eradicating poverty and supporting sustainable economic development, remain vital. Otherwise, humanitarian aid will not be the solution to the long-term suffering of the Afghan people.

- Establishing effective governance through a peaceful and inclusive process is the only way out of the crisis. In this regard, we stress the validity of a number of resolutions adopted by the OIC and reaffirm our support for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of the borders of Afghanistan.

- Security and stability in Afghanistan is closely connected with the general security in the region. We must demonstrate our solidarity and support to neighboring OIC member-states in solving the big problems they face in connection with the escalation of the situation in Afghanistan.