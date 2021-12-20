Azerbaijan commissions Eyvazli checkpoint on border with Armenia (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Title changed

Details added: first version posted on 15:33

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20

Trend:

The Eyvazli border checkpoint of the State Border Service has been commissioned in Azerbaijan on the border with Armenia, Trend reports with reference to the service.

All the necessary conditions for the work of border guards have been created at the new checkpoint.

According to Colonel Rashad Mashadiyev, spokesperson for the service, a new overhauled administrative building was commissioned at the checkpoint to ensure a high level of joint activities of the Border Service and the State Customs Committee.

"Here, the registration of vehicles and cargo of persons crossing the state border, data entry into the centralized electronic registration system, and other border control measures are carried out," added Mashadiyev.