Azerbaijani, Russian experts discuss prospects for development of Baku-Moscow ties (PHOTO)

International roundtable entitled "Russia-Azerbaijan in a new system of regional security and economic cooperation. Results of the year and prospects" was held in Baku on December 20, Trend reports.

The organizer of the round table was the North-South Political Science Center together with the Baku Network analytical center.

Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee for CIS Affairs, Eurasian integration and relations with compatriots Artem Turov, Editor-in-Chief of Azerbaijan’s Trend News Agency Emin Aliyev, Deputy Director of the Russian School of Economics, Professor of the Azerbaijan State University of Economics Elshad Mammadov, head of the South Caucasus Political Scientists' Club Ilgar Valizade, Head of the Sector of the Center for Post-Soviet Studies of the Primakov National Research Institute of World Economy and International Relations Elena Kuzmina, Doctor of Economics, Professor, Head of the Master's program "Diplomacy" at St. Petersburg State University, member of the Valdai International Discussion Club Stanislav Tkachenko, Director General of CBC TV channel Vugar Khalilov, Researcher at the Institute of Economics of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Karavaev and others attended the event.

The issues of cooperation between the two countries in various spheres were discussed during the round table.

The joint initiatives of Russia and Azerbaijan on the international arena, cooperation within the international organizations; the role of Russia and Azerbaijan as key partners in the creation of a new regional security system in the South Caucasus were discussed.

Russia's peacekeeping activity in the region, as well as industrial cooperation, the interests of Russia and Azerbaijan in the creation of a new transport-backbone map of Eurasia; development of cooperation in the North-South International Transport Corridor project in the new realities in the South Caucasus were also discussed.

The agenda also included the issues of intensifying the economic integration, development of joint industrial facilities and international tourism.