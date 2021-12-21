Peace in South Caucasus is necessary for every country - Head of Russian companies union

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Peace in the South Caucasus is necessary not only for Azerbaijan and Armenia but for every country, Ismail Agakishiyev, President of the Russian “Consulting-Analytics-PR” Union of Companies, said, Trend reports.

Agakishiyev made the remark at the international round table entitled "Russia-Azerbaijan in a new system of regional security and economic cooperation. Results of the year and prospects" in Baku.

According to him, most of the Armenian people are interested in peace and stability.

"The Armenian people are concerned about one serious issue - to feed their families. Dialogue between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Armenia is necessary. Why do Russian peacekeepers [temporarily stationed in a part of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh in accordance with a trilateral statement signed between Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders to end the 2020 Second Karabakh War] do so much in this area, but Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian creative intelligentsia and business are passive? For dialogue between these parties there are already appropriate platforms in Baku, Moscow and Yerevan," he noted.

"It’s necessary to conduct an active dialogue in this format. People who work in this area shouldn’t think that this will bring them personal fame, money and other privileges. They should, first of all, think about loyalty to their country and their people. Without stability in the region, there will be no regional, Eurasian and other projects," Agakishiyev further said.

According to the union’s president, he wants people living in this region to treat each other with respect.

"Only then other countries will show respect to us," Agakishiyev noted.

"There is no need to exaggerate the role of third countries, everything depends on us. The more active dialogues between our countries, the sooner these issues will be resolved," he added.