Azerbaijan appoints military prosecutors for Kalbajar, Gubadli districts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev signed an order on the appointment of military prosecutors for the Kalbajar and Gubadli districts, Trend reports on Dec. 21 referring to the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

According to the order, Mahir Bayramov was appointed military prosecutor for the Kalbajar district, and Elshan Mursalov – for the Gubadli district.

After the creation of military prosecutor's offices in the districts [liberated from Armenian occupation as a result of the 2020 Second Karabakh War], in accordance with the relevant decree of President Ilham Aliyev "On creation of new military prosecutor's offices in liberated territories" dated April 1, 2021, by orders of the prosecutor general, the structure and number of the staff of military prosecutor's offices were determined.