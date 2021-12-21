"Iron Fist" of President Ilham Aliyev not only restored historical justice, but also forms new stage in dev't of entire region - Secretary of Azerbaijan's Security Council (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 10:17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The "Iron Fist" of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev not only restored historical justice but also forms a new stage in the development of the entire region, Colonel-General Ramil Usubov, Secretary of the Security Council of Azerbaijan, said in his interview to "Azerbaijan" newspaper, Trend reports on December 21.

According to Usubov, the historic victory achieved by Azerbaijan in the 44-day Second Karabakh War (from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020) in the event regarding which there are no differing opinions among the country's citizens, regardless of their social status, political views, national and religious affiliation.

He noted that the settlement of the conflict, which lasted for two centuries, under the leadership of the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the triumph of truth and justice is a special historic event that will be honored with great pride in the history of Azerbaijan as an important factor of statehood, a source of pride for our people.

"From this point of view, I, and probably all of our citizens, perceive 2021 precisely as a part, a continuation of the victory period. This victory, authors of which were our Armed Forces and the people under the leadership of the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, demonstrated growth of the power and development of Azerbaijan over the years of independence," he said. "This should be perceived as a process that determines a bright future and new goals, because a strong and reliable security system of Azerbaijan, the South Caucasus, is being created, and the international significance of our country as the leader of the region is increasing."

The colonel general noted that the 44-day war, in which representatives of all peoples living in Azerbaijan participated, became another triumph of the Azerbaijan idea of the great leader Heydar Aliyev.

"It has been proved once again that all sober-minded citizens living in our country, regardless of nation, religion, public views, united around the President of Azerbaijan, treat him as an uncontested symbol of trust and unity. This is what ensures power, lasting progress, and the reliable security of the state," stressed Usubov.