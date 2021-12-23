Bosnia and Herzegovina ready to support ongoing work in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh – FM (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 13:37

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

Bosnia and Herzegovina is ready to support the work being carried out in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at the joint press conference with Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Bisera Turković in Baku on Dec. 23, Trend reports.

According to Bayramov, the country supported the just position of Azerbaijan during the almost 30-year occupation of its lands by Armenia [since the first Karabakh war in the 1990s] and 44-day second Karabakh war [from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, putting end to the occupation], and also supports Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

"I also informed my colleague about the latest situation, familiarizing her with Azerbaijan's approach to the post-conflict period. Bosnia and Herzegovina also suffered from war. It’s natural that this country condemned the Khojaly genocide," he noted.

He reminded that during the first Karabakh war, about 4,000 Azerbaijanis missed, and cooperation in clarifying their fate is extremely important.

"Such humanitarian issues are also a sphere of cooperation between our countries. At present, the main priorities of Azerbaijan are carrying out restoration and construction work in the liberated territories and the dignified return of citizens to their native lands. Bosnia and Herzegovina expressed its readiness to provide support in this area," added Bayramov.