Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23
Trend:
Some 27,494 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Dec. 23, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 2,952 citizens, the second one to 3,468 citizens, the third one to 21,074 citizens.
Totally, up until now, 11,152,952 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,150,711 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,653,005 people - the second dose, 1,349,236 people – the third dose.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
World is experiencing leadership crisis while Azerbaijan is exception thanks to President Ilham Aliyev - ex-president of Latvia
Mutual opening of Azerbaijani, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s embassies to contribute to development of ties
Afghanistan: India backs UNSC resolution to grant exemption from sanctions for humanitarian assistance
Co-Chairs and Members of Board of Trustees of Nizami Ganjavi International Center send congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev