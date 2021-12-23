Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

Trend:

Some 27,494 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Dec. 23, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 2,952 citizens, the second one to 3,468 citizens, the third one to 21,074 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 11,152,952 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,150,711 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,653,005 people - the second dose, 1,349,236 people – the third dose.