Agreements outlined in statements on Azerbaijan’s Karabakh being implemented – Russia's MFA
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24
Trend:
The agreements outlined in the statements on Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region are generally being implemented, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said on Dec. 24 during a weekly briefing, Trend reports.
“Huge work has been conducted every day that has passed since the signing of the agreement,” Zakharova said. “Baku and Yerevan remain committed to the further implementation of all provisions.”
“Experts, diplomats, representatives of ministries work every day on the basis of the guidelines given to them by the leadership of the countries and those documents that are jointly adopted,” the spokesperson said.
