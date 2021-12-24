Not one, not two, but many commando brigades already being established in Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24

Trend:

Not one, not two, but a lot of commando brigades are already being assembled in Azerbaijan, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev said during the opening of a military unit in Hadrut settlement of Khojavand district, Trend reports.

“There are representatives of the new military unit, the commando forces in this military unit in Hadrut today. The establishment of a commando brigade is a novelty for us. Not one, not two, but many commando brigades are already being assembled in Azerbaijan, and these brigades will be capable of performing any military task. Our well-trained children have shown great determination and readiness to sacrifice themselves for the Motherland and will serve in these brigades. This will greatly increase the strength of our army. I want to say again that there will be many such brigades and thousands of our servicemen will serve in these brigades. Thus, the Azerbaijani Army will continue to maintain its professionalism and fighting spirit,” the head of state said.