Azerbaijan continued its policy based on national interests – FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

In 2021, Azerbaijan continued its policy based on the national interests of the country, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference following the results of the year, Trend reports.

"Our foreign policy was aimed at protecting and representing the interests of the Azerbaijani state and people," he said.

Speaking about the implementation of the trilateral statement on Karabakh, Bayramov noted that the Foreign Ministry held relevant events and meetings within the framework of the established platforms for ensuring peace and security in the region during 2021.

"The agenda includes issues of unblocking communications, delimitation and demarcation of borders, as well as issues of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. In addition, the priority task is to restore the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. In this process, we are faced with challenges and threats, in particular, because of the large number of mines," he said.

Bayramov also noted that in 2021, Azerbaijan continued to file lawsuits against Armenia at the international level, a number of which were satisfied.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @agdzhaev