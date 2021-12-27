Azerbaijani FM talks creation of working group on border demarcation with Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The Azerbaijani side stated its position and is ready to start the process of creating a working group on delimitation and demarcation of the border with Armenia, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, answering Trend's question during a press conference following the results of 2021.

"It is difficult for me to name the exact date. Each side must give its consent, and this is a mutual procedure. The Azerbaijani side has stated its position and is ready to start this process. We hope that Armenia will understand that this process is inevitable, complies with international norms and principles and that there is no alternative to demarcating the border between states. We think that a positive message will come from Armenia in the near future. On the other hand, the fact that this issue is already included in the trilateral Sochi statement means that the Armenian side accepts it too," Bayramov said.

On December 14 in Brussels, Azerbaijan and Armenia came to an agreement on the establishment of a temporary working group on the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border.

