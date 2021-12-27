Azerbaijan, EU eye completing work on bilateral agreement in 2022 – FM (UPDATE)

details added (first version posted 12:28)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

The work on a bilateral agreement between Azerbaijan and the EU is planned to be completed next year, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference dedicated to the results of the year in the field of foreign policy, Trend reports.

According to Bayramov, the priorities of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU until 2024 have already been approved.

The minister also noted the interest shown by the EU, both to Azerbaijan and to the region as a whole.

"This is evidenced by numerous visits to the country and the region. Negotiations on a bilateral agreement between Azerbaijan and the EU continue. The agreement consists of four main sections, which cover political security, trade, economy and other areas. We think that the work on the agreement will be completed in 2022," he said.