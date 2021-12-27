Illegal visit to Azerbaijan’s Khankandi by French official doesn’t correspond to state policy - Azerbaijani MP (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 12:04)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

Trend:

The illegal visit to Azerbaijan’s Khankandi city by head of the Ile-de-France region, Republican Party candidate in the upcoming presidential election Valérie Pécresse does not correspond to France’s policy, Azerbaijani MP Soltan Mammadov said at a plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports.

"This political provocation contradicts the spirit of relations between Azerbaijan and France, as well as the efforts to ensure peace and stability in the region," Mammadov said.

The MP stressed that the position taken by France during the second Karabakh war raised great doubts about the impartiality of this country, which took on such an important mission of the co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group.

"We have recently witnessed some initiatives aimed at restoring trust in the relationship," Mammadov added. "The French government has announced that it would like to contribute to the mine clearance process of the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation."

The MP stressed that an informal meeting was organized between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia on the initiative of incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron.

"These steps are regarded as France’s attempt to participate in the creation of an atmosphere of peace and cooperation in the South Caucasus," Mammadov said.

The MP said that however, Pécresse’s illegal visit to the Azerbaijani lands does not correspond to the policy declared by France.

"By the way, I would like to stress that the French certain political circles regretted about this secret and illegal visit," Mammadov said.

"While making a special statement in the National Assembly (the lower house of the French parliament), Vice-President of the Azerbaijan-France Friendship Group, President of the Association of Friends of Azerbaijan Jerome Lambert called on France and its representatives to respect the elementary norms of international law for the sake of lasting peace and not to commit the biased actions," the MP said.

"We can understand certain tactical actions of the candidates for president in France during the election campaign, but Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, the fundamental principles of international law can not be used as an element of this campaign," MP said.

Mammadov said that this is disrespect of a candidate, first of all, for their own country, as well as for international law.

"The whole world admits that after the 44-day second Armenia-Azerbaijan Karabakh war, completely different realities have been created in the region, as well as the situation with security has been changed," the MP said.

Mammadov said that the leading countries, including France, can play an important role in creating an atmosphere of trust and the process of renewing economic, political, humanitarian and cultural ties.

"A very good basis for historical cooperation has been created today in Azerbaijan-France relations," the MP said. "Proceeding from this, the work on the development of relations not only will benefit both countries but will also serve security and prosperity in the region."

Head of the Ile-de-France region, candidate for president in France from the Republican Party Valerie Pécresse illegally visited Azerbaijan’s Khankandi city on Dec. 22. In this regard, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry sent a note of protest to France.