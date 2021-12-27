Event dedicated to World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day held in Moscow on initiative of Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27
Trend:
An event dedicated to the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year was held in Moscow on the initiative of Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, Trend reports.
Will be updated
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
IMF says mobilization of Azerbaijan’s non-oil tax revenue critical for strengthening long-term fiscal sustainability
Latest
Event dedicated to World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day held in Moscow on initiative of Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva (PHOTO)
Relations between Baku and Paris developed in extremely difficult, "stormy" conditions in outgoing year – ambassador (Interview)
IMF says mobilization of Azerbaijan’s non-oil tax revenue critical for strengthening long-term fiscal sustainability
Baku holds tree planting campaign dedicated to birthday anniversary of President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO)
Illegal visit to Azerbaijan’s Khankandi by French official doesn’t correspond to state policy - Azerbaijani MP