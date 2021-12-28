Pashinyan, his team understand: only way for Armenia is to normalize ties with Azerbaijan - Center of Analysis of Int’l Relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

Trend:

Armenia understands the importance of normalizing the relations with Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijani Center of Analysis of International Relations Farid Shafiyev said at a press-conference on the activity of the Center in 2021, Trend reports.

Shafiyev stressed the positive results of Azerbaijan's foreign policy this year.

“I would like to stress the meeting in Russia’s Sochi city,” chairman of the board said. “Moreover, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan made positive messages at the recent press conference. But we should not forget that he is a populist.”

“Pashinyan and his entourage understand that Armenia's prospects are limited and the only way is to normalize relations with Azerbaijan,” chairman of board said.