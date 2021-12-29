Turkey's ASELSAN strives to reduce Azerbaijan's import dependence in defense industry – CEO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

The effective use of Turkish unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) made a great contribution to Azerbaijan's gaining Victory in Karabakh, the head of the board and general director of the company Haluk Gorgun said in an interview to Xalq gazeti newspaper, Trend reports on Dec. 29.

Noting that the victory of Azerbaijan in Karabakh also made Turkey incredibly happy, Gorgun stressed that the will and long-term preparatory work of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Ilham Aliyev, led Azerbaijan to Victory.

“During this war, the whole world witnessed our brotherhood. The effective use of the UAV made a great contribution to the Victory in Karabakh. Modern communication devices and various other products of the ASELSAN company were widely and effectively used by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan in the 44-day second Karabakh war. If in the defense industry of Turkey 20 years ago the ratio of local production to foreign production was 20 percent, today the share of the local defense industry in the Turkish army is 80 percent. Our President has demonstrated incredible will on this issue over the past 20 years," he said.

According to Gorgun, the cooperation between the two brotherly countries continues in all areas. The priority is the issues of joint production and development in the defense industry.

Joint production activities are carried out between the Ministry of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan and ASELSAN, in particular in the field of electro-optics and night vision systems.

“I think that in the future, joint ventures and joint production will be organized in the defense industry. I would like to note that in this area there is a need for university graduates who have knowledge in the field of technology, innovation, and a creative approach. In this regard, in 2022 we will organize Technofest in Azerbaijan. We strive to reduce Azerbaijan's external dependence in the defense industry, provide access to critical technologies through technology transfer projects and strengthen the industry by creating local employment," he stressed.