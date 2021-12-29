Azerbaijan’s troops ready to defend liberated territories - Defense Ministry (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 17:31)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Azerbaijan's troops are ready to defend the country's territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, Deputy Chief of the Press-Service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Lieutenant Colonel Anar Eyvazov said at a press-conference on Dec. 29, Trend reports.

"The daily combat activity of the Azerbaijani army in 2021 was carried out on the basis of the instructions and orders of Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, orders and directives of the Minister of Defense and the Chief of the General Staff to protect lands, territorial waters and air space, as well as prevent the possible provocations and conduct the various combat missions," Eyvazov said.

Eyvazov stressed that the instructions were fulfilled to keep the troops in combat readiness to defend the territories liberated from the occupation.

"The implementation of reforms in the Azerbaijani army continued in 2021 under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev," Lieutenant Colonel said.

"Taking into account the experience gained in the second Karabakh war, the planned measures are being taken to improve troops, mobilization, operational and combat training and optimize command and control structures," Lieutenant Colonel said.

"The tasks set to the Azerbaijani army during this difficult period were successfully completed taking into account the real situation," Eyvazov said.