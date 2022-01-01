Value of social benefits increases in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1

Trend:

The value of social benefits has increased in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the old-age allowance was increased from 130 to 180 manat (from $76 to $105).

Disability benefits in case of disability due to "general illness", "disability gained during military service", "labor injury and occupational disease", "due to being in the area of ​​military operations", "due to the liquidation of the Chernobyl accident" It was increased from 150 to 220 manat (from $88 to $129) for individuals, from 130 to 180 manat (from $76 to $105) for persons with second degree disability, from 110 to 120 manat ($64 to $70) for persons with third degree disability.

In case of disability "in connection with the protection of the territorial integrity, independence and constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan" and "in connection with the events of January 20, 1990" benefits for persons with first degree disability were increased from 150 to 220 manat ($88 to $129), second degree of disability from 130 manat to 180 manat ($76 to $105) and for persons with third gedree of disabilitiy have been increased from 110 to 120 manat ($64 to $70).

Disability benefits in connection with "military service at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant" or "in connection with the performance of military duties" for persons with fitst degree disability were increased from 150 to 220 manat ($88 to $129), for persons with second degree disability from 130 to 180 manat ($76 to $105), for persons with third degree disability from 110 to 120 manat ($64 to $70).

Benefits for children with disabilities under 18 have been increased from 150 to 200 manat ($88 to $129).

The allowance for the loss of the head of the family is increased from 80 to 100 manat ($47 to $58).

Allowances for children of conscripts are increased from 100 to 120 manat ($58 to $70).

Allowance for guardians of orphans and children deprived of parental care is increased from 100 to 120 manat ($58 to $70).

Benefits for low-income families with children under one year of age are increased from 55 to 70 manat ($32 to $41).

Benefits for an adopted child, including a child under 18 with disabilities, are increased from 160 to 200 manat ($94 to $117) for an adopted child (except for children mentioned in the second paragraph of this sub-paragraph), and from 480 to 600 manat ($282 to $352) for an adopted child under 18 with disabilities.

The one-time allowance for the birth of a child is increased from 200 to 300 manat ($117 to $176), and the funeral allowance is increased from 300 to 350 manat ($176 to $294).

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan will resolve the issues arising from this Decree.

This Decree will come into force on January 1, 2022.