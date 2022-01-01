Scholarships for these individuals increases in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1
Trend:
The amount of pensions provided to people with first-degree disabilities or people caring for children under 18 with disabilities has increased, Trend reports.
According to the decree, the pension of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for persons with first-degree disabilities or persons caring for children under 18 with disabilities has been increased from 50 to 80 manat ($29 to $47).
This Decree came into force on January 1, 2022.
