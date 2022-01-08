Famous Azerbaijani writer Vidadi Babanli conferred with Sharaf order
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8
Trend:
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on conferring Vidadi Babanli with the "Sharaf" order for great work regarding development of Azerbaijani literature, Trend reports.
