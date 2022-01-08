Anti-aircraft artillery mounts, captured as war spoils during Second Karabakh war used during exercises of Azerbaijani Armed Forces (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Politics 8 January 2022 17:55 (UTC+04:00)
Anti-aircraft artillery mounts, captured as war spoils during Second Karabakh war used during exercises of Azerbaijani Armed Forces (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

Trend:

Anti-aircraft artillery mounts, captured as war trophies from Armenian military formations during the 44-day Second Karabakh war, were used during the exercises of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

As the ministry notes, during the 44-day war, Armenian military formations, unable to resist the Azerbaijani army, fled, leaving military equipment and ammunition onto the battlefield.

Among the many trophies of the Azerbaijani army were 20-mm anti-aircraft artillery installations "Zastava", which after repair were used by the Azerbaijani army. At the special tactical exercises held in the air defense units of the Separate Combined Arms Army, the Azerbaijani servicemen demonstrated high professionalism and military skill.

Will be updated

