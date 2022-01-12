Azerbaijani Foreign Minister informs US Assistant Secretary of State about provocation of Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

Trend:

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov on Jan. 11 held phone talks with the US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

The parties exchanged opinions on the regional security situation.

Bayramov spoke about the latest situation in the region, including the steps taken by Azerbaijan to implement the trilateral statements related to Karabakh.

Bayramov also informed Donfried about the provocation committed by Armenia in the direction of the Kalbajar district of Azerbaijan, as a result of which an Azerbaijani soldier was killed.

Bayramov stressed that the responsibility for this is fully on Armenia's leadership.

During the telephone conversation, the parties also discussed other issues of mutual interest.