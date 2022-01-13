Ombudsman of Azerbaijan issues statement regarding provocation of Armenian radicals in LA (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted Jan. 12 at 19:06)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

By Humay Aghajanova – Trend:

According to information in the mass media, radicals of Armenian origin living in the United States hung in front of the Consulate General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles a photo of Armenian terrorist Gurgen Yanikyan, who killed Turkish diplomats in California in 1973, according to the statement of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva, Trend reports.

The Ombudsman noted that this reaffirms the continuation of provocative actions by Armenia against Azerbaijan in foreign countries as well, with incitement to hatred, which hinders the implementation of the ideas of sustainable peace and reconciliation between peoples.

"I strongly condemn these calls for ethnic violence against Azerbaijan through the Armenian Diaspora organizations, I call on Armenia to refrain from provocative actions aimed at inciting an armed conflict in the region, to respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, and also adhere to the principles of mutually beneficial cooperation, good neighbourliness and peaceful coexistence,” she stated.