Citizens of three more countries allowed entry to Azerbaijan by air
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13
Trend:
Citizens of three more countries namely Jordan, the Republic of Cyprus, and Ukraine, including citizens of other countries permanently residing in them, and stateless persons are allowed to enter and exit Azerbaijan by air, Trend reports.
In this regard, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan made the necessary changes to the resolution on the "Measures to extend the special quarantine regime and remove several restrictions".
Thus, the number of countries whose citizens are allowed to enter and exit Azerbaijan by air has reached 66.
