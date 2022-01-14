Russia to convey Armenia's proposals to Azerbaijan regarding demarcation commission - Lavrov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

Trend:

Russia will convey Armenia's proposals to Azerbaijan regarding the commission of delimitation of borders between the two countries, following with the demarcation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, Trend reports.

Lavrov made the remark at a press conference on the results of the activities of Russian diplomacy in 2021.

"Just yesterday, I talked with my Armenian colleague who had new proposals. We’ll think how to launch the commission work as soon as possible," he said.