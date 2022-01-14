Turkey and Azerbaijan to continue co-op in all spheres – Turkish presidential administration

Politics 14 January 2022 15:28 (UTC+04:00)
Turkey and Azerbaijan to continue co-op in all spheres – Turkish presidential administration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

Trend:

Turkey and Azerbaijan will continue to cooperate in all spheres, the Turkish Presidential Administration told TurkicWorld in connection with the 30th anniversary of the restoration of diplomatic relations with Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

“Today, the relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan are at the highest level and they will continue to develop,” the administration said.

The administration added that the joint efforts of Baku and Ankara contribute to the prosperity of all peoples living in the region.

“Turkey will continue to support fraternal Azerbaijan,” the administration said. “The Azerbaijani people supported Turkey in the most difficult days.”

The 30th anniversary of the restoration of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey is being celebrated on Jan. 14.

