We welcome beginning of Turkish-Armenian contacts - Deputy FM of Azerbaijan

We welcome and support the beginning of Turkish-Armenian contacts, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov said on Saturday, Trend reports.

He noted that there is no alternative to the implementation of the joint statements adopted as a result of the Second Karabakh War and the agreements reflected in these statements

"The region must develop towards peace and stability. The only way that serves these purposes is the normalization of relations between the countries of the region, the rejection of enmity, the strengthening of trust between countries, the development of economic ties, the opening of communications and the formation of an environment for cooperation. Therefore, we welcome and support the start of Turkish-Armenian contacts initiated by Turkey. We believe that the normalization of Turkish-Armenian relations also determines the normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations," he said.

He stressed that first of all it meets the interests of the Armenian people, and then other countries and peoples of the region.

"Therefore, these processes must be continued, and, of course, we support them. To build trust, communications between countries should be opened, ties restored and normalized. It is definitely necessary to reject hostile moods, hostile ideology. If Armenia wants to get out of today's severe social, economic and political crisis, then, of course, it must change its policy in the region, demonstrate its good intentions, normalize relations, renounce enmity, win the trust of countries," he said.

Khalafov noted that restoration of trust implies commitment to sovereignty, territorial integrity, inviolability of each other's borders

Deputy FM expressed hope that the start of the Turkish-Armenian dialogue would speed up not only the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, but also the fulfillment of the obligations arising from the tripartite statement.