Azerbaijan hands over one more citizen who got lost back to Armenia
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15
Trend:
Andranik Aleksanyan, a 68-year-old Armenian citizen, was returned to Armenia through Russian peacekeepers, Coordinator of the Information Center for Azerbaijani Captives and Hostages Ahmad Shahidov told Trend on Jan. 15.
A day earlier, on January 14, A. Aleksanyan got lost and crossed into the territory of Azerbaijan.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan's offshore wind energy potential 20 times higher than installed capacity – deputy minister
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Chief Executive Officer of American Jewish Committee (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Fictitious statement of Armenian MFA about alleged "pogroms" of Armenians in Baku aims at concealing its own crimes - MFA
Visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Kyiv is special, very symbolic and very substantial - Ukrainian president