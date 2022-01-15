Azerbaijan hands over one more citizen who got lost back to Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

Trend:

Andranik Aleksanyan, a 68-year-old Armenian citizen, was returned to Armenia through Russian peacekeepers, Coordinator of the Information Center for Azerbaijani Captives and Hostages Ahmad Shahidov told Trend on Jan. 15.

A day earlier, on January 14, A. Aleksanyan got lost and crossed into the territory of Azerbaijan.