Training sessions with commanders held in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17
Trend:
According to the approved combat training plan, training sessions for commanders were held in military units, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
During the sessions, the commanders by the use of high technology accomplished various tasks in theoretical and practical exercises on combined arms training.
The main objective of the sessions is to improve the managerial and practical skills of the command staff.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Sale of currency at weekly auctions of Central Bank of Azerbaijan has no impact on Eurobonds - Gazprombank