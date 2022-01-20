Azerbaijani FM discusses issues of bilateral cooperation with Austrian minister
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 20
Trend:
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of Austria Alexander Schallenberg within the framework of his working visit to Vienna, Trend reports citing MFA press service.
During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, prospects for relations, and also noted the great potential for the development of bilateral economic cooperation and business ties
Will be updated
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev receives Advisor to French President's Cabinet and EU Special Representative for South Caucasus (VIDEO)
January 20 tragedy laid foundation for Azerbaijanis' struggle to restore their statehood and independence
Proud to hold TEKNOFEST int'l aviation, space, technology festival in Azerbaijan - Turkish Baykar Makina