Azerbaijan commissions new military facilities (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 23

Trend:

The recently built and overhauled military facilities were commissioned as part of the construction work carried out in the Azerbaijani Army under the instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Deputy defense ministers, namely, Chief of the Main Department of Logistics, Lieutenant General Nizam Osmanov and Commander of the Land Forces, Lieutenant General Anvar Afandiyev visited a training military unit and one of the regional units of the central food warehouse.

All facilities in the military unit were overhauled in accordance with modern requirements and provided with the necessary equipment and inventory.

There is a space for a classroom, office premise, amenity and weapon rooms, as well as a barrack, canteen and sanitary facility.

Delicious, high-quality and hot dishes are cooked in the kitchen by following sanitary and hygienic rules. Conditions were created for effective leisure and meetings of young soldiers with their parents.

The deputy ministers reviewed the work conducted at the maintenance and repair station built in the territory of the military unit and gave additional instructions on compliance with safety rules during maintenance.

In the end, the deputy ministers viewed the newly built headquarters building of food warehouse and trailer kitchen of the unit and conveyed relevant instructions of the minister of defense to organize and conduct service at a high level.